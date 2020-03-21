Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,602 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of KRE opened at $30.82 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.59.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

