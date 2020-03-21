Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $69.00

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.00 and last traded at $71.78, with a volume of 1355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Novanta had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $716,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,133,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $498,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,486,097.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,381. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $24,763,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Novanta by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Novanta by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,405,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Novanta by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Novanta by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,836,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

