Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,461 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Olin were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,189,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 3,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 857,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 834,168 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,452,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 848.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 322,222 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,852,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

NYSE OLN opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.