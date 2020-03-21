Oppenheimer Comments on Paylocity Holding Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Paylocity in a report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Paylocity’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Paylocity from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paylocity from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paylocity from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paylocity from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

PCTY opened at $82.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 79.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.07. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $150.73.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 10,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1,369.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,078,007.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,229,500.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,448. 37.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

