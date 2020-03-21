Oppenheimer Lowers Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from to in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Coupa Software’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $137.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.56.

Shares of COUP opened at $141.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -96.86 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $85.90 and a 1 year high of $178.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,047.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,325 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $208,727.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,322.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,804,785. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coupa Software by 2,855.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

