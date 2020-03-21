Osram Licht (ETR:OSR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.50

Osram Licht AG (ETR:OSR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €23.50 ($27.33) and last traded at €23.79 ($27.66), with a volume of 66902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €27.00 ($31.40).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of -9.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50.

About Osram Licht (ETR:OSR)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

