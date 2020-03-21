Overbrook Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Overbrook Management Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,468 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.3% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 292,177 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,621,000 after acquiring an additional 24,538 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 355,640 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 351,305 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 59,503 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura upped their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.26.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $137.35 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $115.52 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,044.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

