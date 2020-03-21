Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,782 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,820,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,837,000 after acquiring an additional 186,837 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter worth $12,039,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 29.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 426,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,229,000 after acquiring an additional 97,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,327,000 after acquiring an additional 79,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter worth $581,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKG stock opened at $85.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.95. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Friday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.79.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

