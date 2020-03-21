Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) – William Blair decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Palomar in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Palomar’s FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLMR. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Palomar stock opened at $47.93 on Thursday. Palomar has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 228.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.38.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Palomar had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Palomar by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 906,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,769,000 after purchasing an additional 134,244 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 361,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 74,750 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in Palomar by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 285,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100,085 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Palomar by 1,247.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 284,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 262,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 1,059.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 278,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 254,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Palomar news, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 4,233,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $200,178,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $1,655,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $242,585,100.

