People (CVE:PEO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.00

People Corp (CVE:PEO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.00 and last traded at C$7.00, with a volume of 5300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on People from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on People from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on People from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $566.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.90.

People (CVE:PEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$44.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that People Corp will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

