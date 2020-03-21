Pinnacle Investment Management Group (ASX:PNI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.81

Shares of Pinnacle Investment Management Group Ltd (ASX:PNI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$2.81 ($1.99) and last traded at A$3.05 ($2.16), with a volume of 1198099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$3.13 ($2.22).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market cap of $601.47 million and a PE ratio of 17.02.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Pinnacle Investment Management Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. Pinnacle Investment Management Group’s payout ratio is 73.30%.

In other news, insider Lorraine Berends purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$6.00 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($21,276.60). Also, insider Ian Macoun 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th.

About Pinnacle Investment Management Group (ASX:PNI)

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited operates as an investment management company in Australia. The company offers third party distribution, and fund infrastructure and support services to its affiliates and various investment managers. It also operates as a corporate trustee and responsible entity for retail and wholesale investment trusts.

