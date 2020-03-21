Planet Fitness’ (PLNT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.

PLNT stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average is $69.37.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $191.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.57 per share, with a total value of $1,271,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig R. Benson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,586,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

