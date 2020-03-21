PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $63.47

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.47 and last traded at $66.22, with a volume of 12175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRAH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $127.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.89.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $800.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 31,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 126,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 29,609 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

