Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on PTI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PTI stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 62.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 351,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.