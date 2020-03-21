Prudential (LON:PRU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $682.80

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 682.80 ($8.98) and last traded at GBX 756.80 ($9.96), with a volume of 16674329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 710.80 ($9.35).

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.52) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,425 ($18.75) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,630 ($21.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion and a PE ratio of 6.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,282.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,377.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

About Prudential (LON:PRU)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

