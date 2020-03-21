Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PBYI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.03.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $7.82 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $304.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.19. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 302.75% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 118,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $3,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 163,303 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.