PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PUYI opened at $5.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. PUYI INC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PUYI INC/ADR stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PUYI INC/ADR

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

