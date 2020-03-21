Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Issued By William Blair

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Progressive in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

NYSE:PGR opened at $68.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Progressive has a 52 week low of $65.19 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average of $75.01.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $758,635.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. ING Groep NV grew its position in Progressive by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Progressive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Loews Corp acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $5,791,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Progressive by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 983,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,990,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in Progressive by 7.2% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 21,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

