Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Argo Group Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Argo Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80.

Get Argo Group alerts:

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15). The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ARGO. BidaskClub lowered Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.53.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. Argo Group has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $78.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss acquired 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.30 per share, with a total value of $48,934.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,556.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $175,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,974.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the 4th quarter worth $155,000.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.