Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Decreased by Analyst

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Huntsman in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HUN. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.73.

HUN stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntsman news, CEO Peter R. Huntsman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Also, CFO Sean Douglas bought 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

