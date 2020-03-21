Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Issued By B. Riley

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Dolby Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

NYSE:DLB opened at $49.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 89,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $49,623,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,135,000 after buying an additional 26,869 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $4,406,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 43,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $2,969,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,016 shares of company stock valued at $14,160,950. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.07%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

