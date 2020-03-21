Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Cut by Analyst

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trinseo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trinseo’s FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

TSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

NYSE TSE opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.70. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.96.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). Trinseo had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

In other news, Director Henri Steinmetz bought 17,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $290,805.57. Also, insider David Phillip Stasse bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $96,470.00. Insiders have acquired 34,779 shares of company stock worth $597,756 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,045,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,244,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,326,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,764,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,626,000 after buying an additional 20,169 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 410,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 39,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

