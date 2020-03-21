Raymond James Cuts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$24.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MI.UN. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.13.

MI.UN stock opened at C$18.72 on Wednesday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$18.34 and a 52 week high of C$28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.20 million and a P/E ratio of 34.04.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

