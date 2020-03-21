Raymond James Cuts Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$8.75

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$8.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MTL. Scotiabank cut their target price on Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.47.

Mullen Group stock opened at C$4.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $510.50 million and a PE ratio of 6.85. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$4.61 and a one year high of C$12.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.55.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$314.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$316.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is 87.08%.

In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, with a total value of C$29,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,640.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

