Raymond James Reiterates C$1.50 Price Target for Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA)

Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.80.

Nuvista Energy stock opened at C$0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $92.49 million and a PE ratio of -1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.29. Nuvista Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.24 and a twelve month high of C$5.19.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuvista Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pentti Olavi Karkkainen purchased 24,000 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$110,000. Also, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 14,336 shares of Nuvista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$259,027.07. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 88,336 shares of company stock valued at $86,346.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

