Raymond James Reiterates “C$62.00” Price Target for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Raymond James set a C$62.00 price objective on MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTY. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$57.00 price target on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.24. The stock has a market cap of $541.91 million and a P/E ratio of 6.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.92. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$14.23 and a 1 year high of C$68.66.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$188.30 million. Analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.5607841 EPS for the current year.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

