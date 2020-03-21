Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Trading Up 21%

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL)’s share price traded up 21% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$12.00 and last traded at C$11.89, 317,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 527,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark boosted their target price on Real Matters from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Real Matters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.50.

Real Matters Company Profile (TSE:REAL)

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

