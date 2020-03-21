Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Stock Price Up 20%

Shares of Reliq Health Technologies Inc (CVE:RHT) traded up 20% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.27, 511,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 498,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 million and a P/E ratio of -3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. The company offers MDM solutions for mobile devices and assets management services in the commercial and consumer markets. It also offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home.

