Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on REPYY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Repsol from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Repsol from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Repsol from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Repsol presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. Repsol has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

