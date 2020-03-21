Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NCR Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NCR in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NCR’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on NCR. Stephens cut their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NCR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. NCR has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.70.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 59.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

In other news, EVP James Bedore acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,037.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,035.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 4,072.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

