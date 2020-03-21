Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Nextgen Healthcare Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mckinley now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nextgen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Nextgen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $21.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.81 million, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Nextgen Healthcare news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 328,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,647.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,575 shares of company stock worth $143,476 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

