Research Analysts Set Expectations for Goodrich Petroleum Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s FY2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDP. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Roth Capital cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.