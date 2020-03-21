Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.88.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $76.13 on Friday. Roku has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $176.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.40 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.94.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.25, for a total transaction of $3,406,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $15,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,016 shares of company stock worth $28,383,042. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Roku by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

