Royal Bank of Canada Lowers CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$26.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.21% from the company’s current price.

CAE has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.25.

TSE CAE opened at C$16.97 on Thursday. CAE has a 1 year low of C$14.37 and a 1 year high of C$42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 12.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.96.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$923.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$960.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

