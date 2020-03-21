Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $115.05

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115.05 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 122.25 ($1.61), with a volume of 31249569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.75 ($1.68).

RBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.42) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 244.60 ($3.22).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 186.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 212.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

In other Royal Bank of Scotland Group news, insider Alison Rose sold 198,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £280,271.34 ($368,681.06).

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

