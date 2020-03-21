Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RUBY. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. SVB Leerink cut Rubius Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $300.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.64. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,805,453 shares in the company, valued at $18,789,321.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 58.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 650.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

