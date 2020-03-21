salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Cut by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,317 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $139.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.68. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The firm has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.94, for a total transaction of $819,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 394,211 shares of company stock worth $68,783,016. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.03.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

