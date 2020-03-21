salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after buying an additional 762,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227,958 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,130,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,663,000 after purchasing an additional 435,127 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,389,563 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $876,558,000 after purchasing an additional 251,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,225,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $687,281,000 after purchasing an additional 119,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $139.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.82 billion, a PE ratio of 130.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.03.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $54,625.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,021.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 394,211 shares of company stock worth $68,783,016 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

