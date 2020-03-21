salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.03.

NYSE CRM opened at $139.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.68. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.78, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $54,625.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,342 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,021.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 394,211 shares of company stock worth $68,783,016 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after acquiring an additional 762,963 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,926,876,000 after acquiring an additional 339,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 227,958 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,322,911,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

