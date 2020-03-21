Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SGEN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Seattle Genetics to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $99.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.90 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.59. Seattle Genetics has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $124.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. Analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $919,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,134,482.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,157 in the last three months. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 23,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $4,456,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

