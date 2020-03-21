Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Trading Up 15%

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) traded up 15% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.92, 155,701 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 584,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SES shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$6.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.89.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.94 million and a PE ratio of 100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$225,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,498,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,626,642.20. Also, Director Daniel Steinke sold 49,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total value of C$66,820.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 563,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$765,780.64.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

