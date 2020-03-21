Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Lowered to “Hold” at Stephens

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WTTR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $309.84 million, a PE ratio of 71.52 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.74. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $276.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 145,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

