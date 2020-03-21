Sernova (CVE:SVA) Stock Price Down 17.4%

Shares of Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA) dropped 17.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 166,863 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 364,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87.

About Sernova (CVE:SVA)

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies, including therapeutic cells and local immune protection. The company is developing a Cell Pouch system that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of type-1 diabetes.

