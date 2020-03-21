Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to post sales of $29.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.60 million to $30.30 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $29.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $119.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $120.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $122.90 million, with estimates ranging from $118.40 million to $125.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.80 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSRR. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 33,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 22,185 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 31,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

BSRR opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

