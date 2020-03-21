SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.60 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from to in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

SILV stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILV. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,294,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,638,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,022,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,336,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,801,000 after buying an additional 272,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,000.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

