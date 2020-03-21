Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.69

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.69 and last traded at $22.06, with a volume of 3922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Several research analysts have commented on SHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

