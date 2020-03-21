Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.06

Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22.

Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SG. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $992,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $470,000.

About Sirius International Insurance Group (NYSE:SG)

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-line reinsurance and insurance products in Bermuda and internationally. The company underwrites insurance and reinsurance products for property, accident and health, aviation and space, trade credit, marine and energy, agriculture, casualty, surety, property, environmental, medical travel, contingency, terrorism, cargo lines, and other exposures, as well as offers administration services.

