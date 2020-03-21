Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SKX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Skechers USA by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers USA by 8,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Skechers USA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKX opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.71. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Skechers USA Inc has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Skechers USA from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Skechers USA from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.46.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

