Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) shares fell 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.93 and last traded at C$5.93, 5,552 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 42,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.35.

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.83. The firm has a market cap of $258.15 million and a PE ratio of 10.63.

About Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN)

Slate Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.4 billion of assets located across the top 50 U.S. metro markets that are visited regularly by consumers for their everyday needs. The REIT's conservative payout ratio, together with its diversified portfolio and quality tenant covenants, provides a strong basis to continue to grow unitholder distributions and the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities that drive value appreciation.

