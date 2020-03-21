Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,894 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 92,144 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 797.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 34,046 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 20,162 shares in the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $284.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64.

In related news, Director Robin L. Smith purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

